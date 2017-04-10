Globe Trot: Easter weekend provocations

AFGHANISTAN: U.S. military forces went all out yesterday, dropping a 21,000-pound bomb, known as a GBU-43/B MOAB (Massive Ordnance Air Blast, or “mother of all bombs”) on an ISIS complex in Nangarhar province. It was the first time the $16 million bomb (yes, that’s right) has ever been used in combat. The blast killed 36 ISIS fighters and no civilians, according to Afghan officials.

For months, ISIS has targeted soldiers in Nangarhar, killing a U.S. serviceman on April 8 (the first U.S. combat death this year), dragging residents from their homes, and beheading locals (graphic video here).

NORTH KOREA: Up next? On founder Kim Il Sung’s birthday, North Korea warns that U.S. President Donald Trump is being provocative.

IRAQ: We have reports that at least 100 Christians have emerged from Mosul this week, as the Iraqi army continues to battle ISIS for complete control of the city. Some of the families report their children abducted to serve in ISIS, undergoing indoctrination and training in nearby camps.

Free Burma Rangers, a U.S.-led relief groups that continues to work alongside advancing Iraqi army units, reports this week: “IDPs [internally displaced persons] break free in spurts from ISIS as the army advances slowly. We are feeding IDPs with help of funds from Christian Aid Ministries, as well as funds from Partners Relief and Development. … ISIS is getting ground down and bit-by-bit people are being liberated. … They mortar and machine gun us as we approach and have many landmines, then armored suicide vehicles come out to attack.”

TURKEY is headed toward a critical referendum this Sunday—with yes voters polling slightly ahead of no voters—that’s a ploy to extend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule and grant him immunity from abuse of power charges.

Sunday’s vote could have a lot to do with the future of jailed American pastor Andrew Brunson—see my latest report on his case in the latest issue of WORLD Magazine.

HAITI: Congressional aides tell me they plan to investigate a never-ending UN investigation into a UN-led child sex ring that, after more than a decade, has led to no arrests.

GERMANY: The Wunderlich family has submitted their final appeal to the European Court of Human Rights and await a decision on whether or not their right to homeschool their children will be protected.

EGYPT: One of the churches attacked on Palm Sunday has canceled Easter services. Egypt’s Christians (Coptic and non-Coptic) don’t have any Benedict Options.

Inside Coptic worship surrounding Easter is a Christianity born in pain in Egypt.

ISRAEL: Jewish worshippers gathered at Jerusalem’s Western Wall for Passover.

EASTER celebrations are underway around the world. I am not Catholic, but prostrate before the cross seems a good place to be.