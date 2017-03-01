German soccer bus bombing suspect motivated by greed

The suspect in the bombing of a German soccer team’s bus took out a loan to bet against the team before he planted the bombs in an attack he tried to disguise as Islamic terrorism, German officials said Friday. The attacker, German-Russian citizen identified as Sergej W., was arrested early Friday in southwest Germany. Investigators say they think he is responsible for the April 11 attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus that injured two, a player and a police officer. Investigators found notes at the scene claiming responsibility on behalf of Islamic extremists, but said the notes contained obvious mistakes. Officials homed in on W. because he took out several tens of thousands of euros in loans and then bet on a drop in the team’s share price the same day as the attack. Security officials say W. hoped to make millions.