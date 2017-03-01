George H.W. Bush hospitalized with chronic bronchitis

Doctors treating former President George H.W. Bush said Tuesday he is suffering from chronic bronchitis and likely will remain at Houston Methodist Hospital until the end of the week. Bush returned to the hospital April 14, suffering from pneumonia. He spent 16 days at the same hospital in January after another bout with pneumonia. The 41st president is 92 years old and has suffered increasing health problems in recent years. Once he’s back home, Bush will continue to take “aggressive respiratory treatments,” according to doctors. Bush suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease, which forced him to use a motorized scooter or wheelchair for the last five years.