Fox News employees sue for racial discrimination

Fox News anchor Kelly Wright said today he was joining a racial discrimination lawsuit against the company, calling to attention the claims of prejudice and harassment by 12 other former and current employees. Many of the accusations involve former comptroller Judith Slater, who plaintiffs say made racially insensitive remarks without repercussions despite numerous complaints. Fox said it fired Slater in February after learning of the accusations, according to CNN. Minority employees also said executives in the company shunned and marginalized them. Wright gave the example of having one of his ideas shot down because “it showed blacks in ‘too positive’ a light.” Fox denied the accusations in the lawsuit and said it would vigorously defend itself.