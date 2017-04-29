‘Fight for me’

Friday, April 7, passed for Andrew Brunson like most of the other 25 Fridays since the American pastor was detained in Turkey six months ago as a “threat to national security.”

Back in October, Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for 23 years, thought he was finally receiving permanent resident status when authorities summoned him to government offices in Izmir. Instead, Ministry of Interior officials detained him for weeks that now have stretched into months—all without offering evidence of the charges against him.

Brunson’s case took a notable turn late in March after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in his first official visit to Turkey, met with Brunson’s wife in Ankara and reportedly discussed the case with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

But the length of Brunson’s detention—plus the severity of the pending charges—has church leaders worried about the long-term impact of the case. Brunson’s six-month anniversary also coincides with the start of voting on a nationwide referendum that, if successful, drastically will expand executive power for Erdogan and could lead to further crackdowns on individual, religious, and political freedoms in Turkey, a democracy and NATO member state since 1951.

Several Americans have been deported from the country under a state of emergency following a failed coup last July (see “Caught in a dragnet,” Feb. 4), but Brunson is the only American jailed under the emergency measures. A missionary in Turkey for two decades who with his wife reared three children in the country, he seems an unlikely scapegoat in Turkey’s internal turmoil.

At the time of his arrest, Brunson was serving as pastor of Izmir Resurrection Church and had helped establish a ministry to refugees. Authorities held him for two months without formal charges before a judge last December charged him with “membership in an armed terrorist organization.” The judge has presented no evidence in court or to attorneys to support the charges.

For Brunson months of incarceration in 4 Nolu T Tipi Prison, a forbidding complex on the outskirts of Izmir, came to what many hope could be the beginning of a breakthrough on March 28. That day officials at the U.S. Embassy met him in prison and agreed to release a statement on his behalf.

In it Brunson challenged Turkish and American officials, asking, “Will the Turkish government face no consequence for stubbornly continuing to hold an American citizen as a political prisoner?”

Brunson’s statement continued: “I plead with my government—with the Trump Administration—to fight for me. I ask the State Department to impose sanctions. I appeal to President Trump: Please help me. Let the Turkish government know that you will not cooperate with them in any way until they release me. Please do not leave me here in prison.”

The pastor’s “fight for me” plea became a rallying cry for his supporters worldwide. A petition for his freedom—launched by the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), a Washington-based legal advocacy organization representing him—gained further attention, nearing 250,000 signatures. Brunson’s wife Norine flew to Ankara in anticipation of the Tillerson visit one day before his arrival.

Norine Brunson, herself detained for two weeks with her husband last October before Turkish officials released her, has remained in Izmir to support her husband. Authorities denied her requests to visit Brunson until Dec. 28, when she saw him at the prison, where she learned he had not received letters she’d sent (and that he had assumed she’d been deported). Turkish officials have continued to allow her to visit him periodically, with monitoring, but each time she must petition the government in Ankara for permission.

During one such visit on March 27, Brunson told his wife “he felt the Lord had said I would meet Sec of State Tillerson,” Norine wrote on Facebook. The next day, U.S. officials told her no such meeting would take place. She traveled to Ankara anyway, she wrote, “just in case the Lord opens something up.”

Tillerson arrived in Ankara on March 30. Without specifying how it came about, Norine told supporters she was permitted to meet with the secretary of state, a conversation she said lasted 20 minutes. Tillerson indicated he had spoken with Erdogan about the case and said “an indictment” could be handed down soon in the case, but could not elaborate.

“I do not know what will come of it, considering the sensitive period Turkey is in, but was grateful for the opportunity,” Norine wrote on Facebook.

As in the United States, an indictment would spell out the legal charges against the accused, and perhaps shed light on a case that has appeared to stagnate for six months under a curtain of seeming injustice.

At a joint press conference with Tillerson and his Turkish counterpart, journalists questioned Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu about Brunson. Çavuşoğlu told reporters the court will decide Brunson’s case “after the prosecutor completes the indictment” and said charges against Brunson weren’t initiated by the judiciary or the police, “but upon a complaint from his own translator”—the first time such details about the case had been made public.