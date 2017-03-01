Deadly storm pummels South

A violent storm ripping across the South has killed four people, leaving flash floods and shredded structures in its wake. A woman and her 3-year-old daughter died in Breaux Bridge, La., on Sunday when a tornado flipped over their mobile home. The twister touched down with 110-mph winds shortly after officials issued a warning and traveled for about a mile through the rural community 50 miles west of Baton Rouge. The storm continued this morning into southern Alabama, where officials canceled classes at area schools and warned residents to stay inside. One woman died this morning in Mississippi when a tree fell on her house, and another woman died after her car ran off the road into a swollen creek. She was on the phone with emergency dispatchers when the car slipped under water. The storm is expected to travel into Georgia and the Florida panhandle later today.