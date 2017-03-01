Coulter’s absence sparks Berkeley rallies

Supporters of conservative commentator Ann Coulter rallied amid a heavy police presence to protest her canceled appearance at the University of California, Berkeley, today. The college called off Coulter’s speech after threats of violence. In February, protesters against another conservative speaker, Milo Yiannopoulos, broke windows and lit fires on the Berkeley campus. Today’s protest took place off campus and remained peaceful. A smaller group of left-wing demonstrators appeared in a counterprotest, but members of that group said they, too, thought the university should have allowed Coulter to speak. Coulter herself hinted she might show up at the demonstration, but stayed away in the end.