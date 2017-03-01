Coulter rejects new invitation by Berkeley

by
Posted on Friday, April 21, 2017, at 2:48 pm

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter today rejected a proposal by the University of California, Berkeley, to reschedule a canceled speech. Coulter said she still plans to speak on April 27 despite the university’s canceling her appearance due to threats by violent protesters. Organizers said they already accommodated university requests to do the event in the afternoon and off-campus due to security concerns. On Thursday, school officials said Coulter could instead speak May 2, during “dead week” on campus when classes are not in session and students are studying for exams. Coulter refused the invitation and today tweeted a link to a letter sent by lawyers representing the Berkeley College Republicans and event sponsor Young America’s Foundation threatening a lawsuit if the university did not allow Coulter to speak on the original date. The letter called Berkeley’s cancelation and arbitrary rescheduling censorship, claiming the school was violating free speech, equal protection, and due process.

