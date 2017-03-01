Controversy erupts over Wall Street statue
Art | Sculptor of famous ‘Charging Bull’ says new art installation radically changes the tone of his piece
by Gertrude Too-Rom
Posted 4/20/17, 11:41 am
NEW YORK—A public art controversy is brewing on Wall Street. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has denied Arturo di Modica, the sculptor of the famous “Charging Bull” statue, his request to remove the new “Fearless Girl” statue installed facing the bull.
The “Charging Bull” monument has stood alone on Wall Street since 1989. But in March, a bronze statue of a small girl appeared, facing down the bull. The “Fearless Girl,” sculpted by Kristen Visbal, was supposed to stand in front of the bull for a few days, but now city officials say it may stay long-term.
An emotional di Modica told reporters the girl negatively changes his artistic meaning for the bull, which was designed to represent “freedom, peace, strength, power, and love.”
In 1989, di Modica built and installed the monument with his own money—and without permission. It was a gift to New York at a time when the stock market was crashing, and then-Mayor Ed Koch elected to keep the bull–which has since become an icon.
Financial investment company State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) commissioned the new statue and had it installed “to take steps to increase the number of women” on corporate boards.
During an interview with local radio station WNYC, de Blasio called the bull a celebration of unfettered capitalism.
“I think the artist has to recognize that times change. The people want to see things that represent their lives and their realities,” de Blasio said. The new statue represents “the empowerment of women. It’s been incredible—the response people have been feeling to it,” he added.
On a sunny Tuesday afternoon, the tiny area around both statues was awash with a crowd of about 70 people, cars whizzing by on either side. Some crowded around the bull and some around the girl, phones and cameras out to capture the moment.
“We’re going to defend ‘Fearless Girl’ and her right to be there … particularly at this moment in history,” the mayor affirmed.
The artist has threatened a lawsuit.
Gertrude Too-Rom
Gertrude is a WORLD intern based in New York.
Comments
Laura WPosted: Thu, 04/20/2017 12:16 pm
Interesting turn of events. I don't think the addition of the girl portrays the bull as any sort of menace, more like a challenge. Surely strength and power aren't easy things to deal with, and one could say the same about freedom and love.
Paul PetryPosted: Thu, 04/20/2017 12:46 pm
The bull artist has a point.
Minivan ManPosted: Thu, 04/20/2017 01:18 pm
I tend to agree with di Modica. It does seem to change the intent of the original art.
I suspect this type of "hijacking" would not be well received if statues of MLK or Susan B. Anthony were similarly altered.
Laura WPosted: Thu, 04/20/2017 06:55 pm
Well, it's a little different if the statue is representing a real person, rather than an abstract idea, isn't it? And if he put the statue there himself without permission, why should he expect the city to ask him for permission if they want to allow someone else to add their own?
homeschoolginny...Posted: Thu, 04/20/2017 05:29 pm
I think it's fine.