Check box change-up

Miller died shortly after the 2013 government shutdown. She wrote a plea for “less talk, more action,” which was published shortly after she died. That shutdown, which pitted Republican attempts to avoid funding Obamacare against Democrats’ insistence on an all-or-nothing budget vote, found a human face in Miller. While her death had nothing to do with the government shutdown, each side blamed the other for the NIH’s 16 days without money for its cancer studies.
So why did the law divert money from the Presidential Election Campaign Fund? In the polarized atmosphere of post-shutdown Washington, the House majority leader at the time, Rep. Eric Cantor, R-Va., came up with a way to provide money for a popular, bipartisan cause without raising taxes: redirect to the NIH all money the campaign fund would have spent on party nominating conventions—about $12 million annually for the next 10 years.