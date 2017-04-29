Check box change-up

On your federal income tax Form 1040, there’s a box right under your Social Security number. It allows you to check if you (or your spouse, if filing jointly) want to contribute $3 to the presidential election campaign. One eagle-eyed WORLD reader was reading the 1040 instructions—“This fund helps pay for Presidential election campaigns …”—and noticed this sentence at the end: “The fund also helps pay for pediatric medical research.”

What kind of research? she wondered. And how did this change come about?

The good news first: The research itself appears innocuous. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) explains online that the money goes to study childhood cancers and structural birth defects (as opposed to those caused by external sources, like thalidomide) at a genetic level. The 2014 law funding the research—Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act—is named after a 10-year-old girl who died of brain cancer in 2013, hence the emphasis on understanding cancer in children. Children with cleft palates or hearing loss may also benefit from research projects her namesake law currently funds.