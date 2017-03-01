Chaffetz not running for reelection in 2018

Jason Chaffetz, the fiery Republican congressman from Utah who sidestepped supporting President Donald Trump during last year’s campaign, announced today he will not seek reelection next year. Rep. Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, insists he’s in good health and had no fear of losing to an upstart Democrat running against him. In his nearly 10 years in Congress, Chaffetz has spent more than 1,500 nights away from home. That’s enough, he said in a Facebook post, adding that after “prayerful consideration” with his family, he decided not to run for any public office in 2018. Chaffetz had been considered a possible candidate for Senate or governor. His Utah district has been reliably Republican, but Democrat Kathryn Allen has raised more than a half-million dollars for her election bid.