 Skip to main content

More

Search form

Welcome, Guest

Latest

Features

Voices

Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /

Notebook

Technology / Lifestyle / Money / Law / Health / Education / Religion / Science / Sports / Medicine

Culture

Movies / Television / Music / Children's Books / Books / Q&A

Dispatches

Quick Takes / Quotables / Human Race / News

View as E-Zine / Download PDF / iPad Edition / Kindle Edition / Masthead

Dispatches News

By the numbers

April 29, 2017

By the numbers

156

The number of emergency sirens—intended for tornadoes and nuclear attacks—a hacker set off in Dallas late on April 7.

175,000

The approximate number of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia who could be affected by the Russian government’s attempt to outlaw the group there.

22

The number of women and girls Boko Haram militants kidnapped in northeast Nigeria in late March, according to local accounts. Nigerian officials denied the reports.

2,000

The approximate number of sexual abuse and exploitation allegations against UN personnel over the last 12 years, according to an Associated Press report.

42

The number of triple-doubles Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook compiled this season, breaking Oscar Robertson’s 55-year-old record.