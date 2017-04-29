By the numbers

156

The number of emergency sirens—intended for tornadoes and nuclear attacks—a hacker set off in Dallas late on April 7.

175,000

The approximate number of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia who could be affected by the Russian government’s attempt to outlaw the group there.

22

The number of women and girls Boko Haram militants kidnapped in northeast Nigeria in late March, according to local accounts. Nigerian officials denied the reports.

2,000

The approximate number of sexual abuse and exploitation allegations against UN personnel over the last 12 years, according to an Associated Press report.

42

The number of triple-doubles Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook compiled this season, breaking Oscar Robertson’s 55-year-old record.