Boston celebrates trouble-free marathon

The Boston Marathon went off without a hitch today, four years after the terror attack that killed three people and injured several hundred others. Two Kenyans took home the win: Geoffrey Kirui in the men’s race and Edna Kiplagat in the women’s. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, who last joined the race in 2013, ran again this year for the first time since the attack. "If I can come back, everyone can," said Evans, who ran the race for the 19th time. Despite the Kenyans’ dominance, Americans did very well, taking two of the top four women’s spots and six of the top 10 men’s. Kirui finished in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 37 seconds. Kiplagat finished in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 52 seconds.