Bomb explodes near German soccer team’s bus

Three explosions went off near the bus of one of Germany’s top soccer teams, Borussia Dortmund, as it set off for a match this evening. One of the players was injured, but no one was killed. Police said the blasts appeared to have been directed at the Dortmund team and caused by “serious explosive devices,” which may have been hidden in a hedge near a parking area. A letter claiming responsibility was found near the site of the blasts, prosecutor Sandra Luecke said. Investigators are working to verify its authenticity and wouldn’t reveal more about its contents.