Bannon off National Security Council

President Donald Trump has removed his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, from the National Security Council. Critics have said a political adviser does not belong on the council since Trump appointed Bannon to it at the start of his administration. A new memorandum about the group, published Wednesday in the Federal Register, no longer lists Bannon as a member of the Principals Committee, a group of high-ranking officials who meet to discuss pressing national security priorities. The new memo also restores the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the committee. The White House has not commented on the reason for the changes.