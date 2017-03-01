Arkansas executes first inmate since 2005

by
Posted on Friday, April 21, 2017, at 11:06 am

Arkansas carried out its first execution since 2005 on Thursday evening despite legal challenges. Ledell Lee, convicted in 1993 for the murder of his neighbor Debra Reese, was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m., four minutes before his death warrant was due to expire. Officials said the execution was carried out without any issues. Lee made no final statement and did not show any signs of suffering. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Thursday evening to allow the execution, one of eight planned in a two-week span before the state’s supply of midazolam, one of three drugs used in the lethal injection process, is due to expire. Three executions were canceled this week due to court decisions. Another inmate scheduled for execution next week has received a stay. Arkansas plans to put two other inmates to death on Monday, and one next Thursday.

