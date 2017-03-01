Another view on value vs. values investing

As I finished reading “Value vs. values,” published in the April 1 issue of WORLD Magazine, I should have felt relieved because the writer let me off the hook. He gave me reasons why I didn’t need to worry if my investing practices didn’t align with my personal beliefs. But I didn’t feel relieved at all—in fact, I was even more troubled. Is Biblically responsible investing something I should pursue? Shouldn’t I at least attempt to be set apart from a sin-filled world where possible?

I felt like Christian from The Pilgrim’s Progress, with his huge burden upon my back. “What shall I do?” As I wandered down my Highway of Despair, I met a man named Profit, who assured me that I need not worry about my investments for it accomplished nothing, but I don’t want to profit from wrongdoing. Still sorrowful, a little farther down the road, I came upon Discrimination, and he accused me! Upon further reflection, I realized that the “filters” I used did not screen out those who walked the path of “nondiscrimination” but only those who were activists seeking to support practices The Master spoke about.

Around the next corner on my journey, I found a man named Roman#14 sitting beside the road, where Freedom and Consciense met to discuss their choices. He said I was free so long as my conscience did not condemn me, but my choices had left me with a still-heavier burden. Now as I continued my journey, I met Mr. Wise Steward, who told me of his multiplied profit and his reward from The Master. He further assured me that he had been very careful how his talents were invested so that he didn’t offend The Master. With lighter step, I made my way down into a very beautiful valley, where I met a man named Hope, who inspired me to walk the narrow path called The Good Way, where I could use the tools available to me to design investment models that aligned better with my personal faith. Now I could lay down my burden and find rest for my soul.

There is a story of a man who walked this narrow path—his name was Josiah. When he found the lost book of the law in the house of the Lord, he stood before the people and read to them all the words of the Book of the Covenant. (2 Kings 23:3) After he had rid the Temple and the land of the sinful practices, it was said of him in 2 Kings 23:25 (The Message): There was no king to compare with Josiah—neither before or after—a king who turned in total and repentant obedience to GOD, heart and mind and strength, following the instructions revealed to and written by Moses. The world would never again see a king like Josiah.

Even though we will not have the opportunity to influence a nation like Josiah did, maybe, in a small way, we can offer investment alternatives that would be pleasing to Jesus. We will forever deal with sinful men, for that we all are, but there are other ways to offer investment strategies attempting to avoid sinful ways and encourage good deeds.