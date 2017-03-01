Alabama governor resigns amid ethics scandal

Robert Bentley, an Alabama Republican once known as a champion of family values and conservative Christian morals, resigned as the state's governor today amid a sex scandal that triggered a state ethics investigation. Bentley’s resignation and decision to plead guilty to two misdemeanor campaign violations, came just hours after state lawmakers opened impeachment proceedings against him. “There’ve been times that I let you and our people down, and I’m sorry for that,” the former Baptist deacon said after pleading guilty to failing to file a major contribution report and using campaign money for personal use. He must repay $37,000 in campaign funds as part of the plea deal. Investigators discovered the ethics violations while looking into Bentley’s affair with a top female aid. His wife of 50 years, Dianne Bentley, divorced her husband in 2015.