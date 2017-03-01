Aaron Hernandez found hanging in prison cell

Former NFL standout and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez died last night after hanging himself with a bedsheet in his cell in a Massachusetts prison. Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for killing semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in 2013. Days before his death, a jury acquitted Hernandez in the double slaying of two men in 2012. Prosecutors argued Hernandez, once a star tight end for the New England Patriots, shot the men after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him in a Boston nightclub. Prison officials said they do not believe Hernandez left a suicide note. He was in a single-occupancy cell at the maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley. Guards did not have him on suicide watch, officials said.