Winter storm pounds Northeast on cusp of spring

A late winter storm is spreading misery in the Northeast, bringing snow and high winds from Washington to Boston. The storm is expected to dump between 12 to 18 inches of snow on New York, and the federal government ordered non-emergency workers to stay home. Airlines have grounded more than 5,000 flights, stranding travelers in airports across the region. Blizzard warnings were issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. School officials closed campuses in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and elsewhere. The storm follows a month of mild weather that had convinced many East Coast residents winter was over.

