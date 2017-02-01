WikiLeaks dumps thousands of files stolen from the CIA

WikiLeaks has released a trove of documents stolen from the Central Intelligence Agency, the latest in a series of high-profile breaches of U.S. security agencies. The documents detail hacking programs and protocols and apparently came from the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Va. They have not been independently verified, and the CIA has not yet commented on the release. The data dump includes 8,761 documents and files that could take months to mine for information. WikiLeaks did not say how it obtained the information. Among other things, the documents provide a glimpse into the Center for Cyber Intelligence Europe (CCIE), based in the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. The hacking tools described include programs to breach mobile devices, both iPhone and Android, and a method to hack Samsung Smart Televisions.