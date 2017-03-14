War on germs

Antibiotic-resistant pathogens, or “superbugs,” infect at least 2 million people each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those infected, about 23,000 people die.

Now, in an effort to stir research and development of new antibiotics, the World Health Organization (WHO) has published a list of 12 families of superbugs that pose the greatest risk to human health.

“Antibiotic resistance is growing, and we are fast running out of treatment options,” warned Marie-Paule Kieny, a WHO official, in a February statement announcing the list.

Researchers at the global health organization identified top-priority pathogens by considering deadliness, length of hospital stays for infected patients, antibiotic resistance, the risk of contagion (including between animals and humans), available treatment options, and whether researchers are already developing new antibiotics to treat them.

The WHO experts determined the most urgent need is for new antibiotics able to kill superbugs that are resistant to multiple drugs and cause dangerous illnesses such as pneumonia or blood infections. People usually acquire such pathogens in hospitals and nursing homes or from medical devices.

Researchers also listed as “high” or “medium” priority those pathogens that are growing drug-resistant and that cause more common illnesses, such as gonorrhea or salmonella food poisoning.

Evelina Tacconelli, chair of the WHO committee, said the superbug list is meant to encourage “governments and research groups working in antibiotic development to set the right research priorities that will reduce the burden of antibiotic-resistant infections globally.”

Brain bond

Like mothers, dads experience hormonal changes after the birth of a baby that activate brain areas promoting caregiving and bonding, a phenomenon affirmed by new research from Emory University.In women, the brain releases oxytocin during labor and nursing to facilitate uterine contractions, milk production, and bonding with the infant. Men also produce an increased level of oxytocin after the birth of their child. Previous studies have shown that men treated with oxytocin play longer with their babies and are more responsive to them.