War on germs

In the latest study, published Feb. 1 in Hormones and Behavior, researchers administered an oxytocin nasal spray to 30 fathers of toddlers. They then performed brain scans while the men looked at various pictures of their toddlers, of similar-aged toddlers, and of unfamiliar adults. They also performed similar scans without using the oxytocin spray. The results showed that when the men received oxytocin, brain regions involved in attention and empathy showed heightened activity while they viewed pictures of their own children—though not while they viewed pictures of other children or unknown adults.
Fake-sun fallout
In the United States in 2015 there were nearly 263,600 cases of skin cancer caused by tanning devices. Still, 25,000 tanning salons dot the country—and 30 million people use them each year.
The societal cost of these skin cancers is huge: According to a study published Feb. 28 in the Journal of Cancer Policy, the cost of treatment for various skin cancers attributable to tanning devices exceeds $343 million annually in the United States. Adding other costs and lost lifetime productivity, the total estimated economic loss tops $127 billion. “Our calculations are all conservative, so this is the lower end of the estimate,” said Hugh Waters, one of the authors.