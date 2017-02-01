U.S. bans electronics on flights from 10 airports

Passengers flying to the United States from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries will no longer be allowed to carry laptops, iPads, cameras, and most other electronics in carry-on luggage. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration issued the directive today to airlines offering non-stop flights from 10 international airports. It is an effort to bolster security based on “evaluated intelligence” about ongoing potential threats, according to Trump administration officials who did not specify a reason for targeting personal electronics. Passengers will be allowed to continue carrying cellphones in the cabin. Officials also refused to offer details about a potential attack, including whether a particular terror group might be involved. The new rules will remain in effect until mid-October, according to airlines that have received the directive. It covers flights from Cairo in Egypt; Amman in Jordan; Kuwait City in Kuwait; Casablanca in Morocco; Doha in Qatar; Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia; Istanbul in Turkey; and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.