Turns of the century

In the 1990s, the conventional wisdom was that vinyl records were dead. Analog was out and digital was in. With the compact disc becoming the standard for digital audio, many baby boomers got rid of their record players and embraced the new format. In the early 2000s, their kids—the millennials—gradually ditched CDs in favor of downloadable and streamed digital music.

As the saying goes, “Everything old is new again.” Vinyl records are coming back in a big way. Vinyl LP sales have increased for 11 consecutive years, according to Nielsen, with 13 million records sold in 2016. In response, audio manufacturers have churned out updated versions of the traditional turntable. But a couple of innovative startups offer unique twists on the venerable record player.

Calling itself “the world’s first intelligent turntable,” the LOVE turntable’s table doesn’t even turn. Lay a record on the stationary disc-shaped platter and then place the LOVE unit on top. LOVE spins counterclockwise atop the record, supported by a foot pad that rests on the record label. The device’s cartridge and stylus travel gently outward as the unit rotates, capturing a rich analog signal complete with the familiar crackles and pops. Users control the LOVE turntable either by tapping the unit or using a smartphone app.