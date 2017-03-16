Turns of the century

The Wheel by Miniot, a family business based in the Netherlands, turns the tables on the conventional record player design by placing the tonearm and cartridge inside the platter and playing the underside of the record. A center stick controls the unit, turning it on and off, activating track selection, and controlling volume. Miniot claims users can even hang the Wheel vertically on a wall—turning your record player into a piece of art.
Both high-tech turntables have far surpassed their Kickstarter crowdfunding goals. Kickstarter backers can get a LOVE turntable later this year by pledging at least $329 or Miniot’s Wheel by pledging at least 568 euros (about $600).
Of course, you could get a conventional turntable for your cherished vinyl LPs for around $100. But then, you couldn’t claim to be riding the cutting edge of the new vinyl revolution.
Typing by brain
Researchers at Stanford University have demonstrated a next-generation brain-computer interface that enables people with paralysis to type using brain control faster and with more accuracy than previous efforts.