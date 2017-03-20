Trump tries negotiating skills on Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill today to whip up support for the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. And he brought both a carrot and a stick.

The president warned dissenters their opposition could come with political costs, Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., said after the meeting. But the president promised to campaign for Republicans who support the bill—an endorsement that could go a long way in deeply conservative districts.

GOP leaders unveiled changes to the American Health Care Act on Monday and held a meeting with members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, who had pledged to block the original version of the legislation. Changes include a cap on Medicaid expansion in states that did not expand the program under the Affordable Care Act and the freedom for states to impose work requirements for Medicaid recipients. The modified bill also boosts funding for tax credits for middle-aged Americans likely to see healthcare cost increases under the plan.

The negotiations persuaded House Freedom Caucus leaders to drop their wholesale opposition to the bill, allowing party leaders to woo support from individual members.

“They’re already whipping with a whip that’s about 10 feet long and five feet wide,” Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told The Washington Post on Monday. “I’m trying to let my members vote the way that their constituents would want them to vote. … I think they’re all very aware of the political advantages and disadvantages.”

During this morning’s meeting with rank-and-file Republicans, Trump singled out Meadows as someone he counted on to help pass the bill.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., a member of the conservative Republican Study Committee, told WORLD a Friday meeting with the president helped overcome his objections. Trump is popular in Banks’ district, but policy changes, not the president’s political fortunes, convinced Banks to change his mind.

“What’s most important to me is that my district recognizes I’m working hard to advance conservative principles,” Banks said, adding the new bill’s improvements over Obamacare should be enough to win conservative support.

But Monday’s changes and presidential pressure haven’t been enough to sway some of Banks’ colleagues.

“Nothing’s changed,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus. “We’ve still got lots of problems with this bill. … The president’s a good man, and the White House has been great to work with, but opposition is still strong with our group.”

Conservative groups such as the Heritage Foundation, Americans for Prosperity, and Club for Growth also remain opposed to the bill. Americans for Tax Reform and National Right to Life support it.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., plans to bring the bill to a vote Thursday, and he remains optimistic about its passage.

“With the president’s leadership and support for this historic legislation, we are now one step closer to keeping our promise to the American people and ending the Obamacare ­nightmare,” he said.