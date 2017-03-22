Trump to give Liberty University commencement address

President Donald Trump has agreed to give the commencement address at Liberty University in May, a nod to one of his strongest and most loyal evangelical supporters. Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. emerged as an early Trump backer and stood by him even after a leaked recording revealed the candidate making salacious comments about women just a few months before the election. In January 2016, Trump spoke at the school’s convocation, causing an uproar on campus and among the wider evangelical community. Many students and alumni said they didn’t share Falwell’s political leanings, but Falwell didn’t back down and now serves on the White House advisory panel on higher eduction. In announcing the commencement address, Falwell said the school is “incredibly grateful to have President Trump be a part of this historic day.” President George H.W. Bush was the last president to address Liberty graduates, in 1990.

