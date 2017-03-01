Trump signs order rolling back clean energy measures

President Donald Trump signed an executive order today undoing much of his predecessor’s plan to promote clean energy and combat climate change. The order suspends, rescinds, or flags for review more than a half dozen initiatives in an attempt to boost fossil fuel production—one of Trump’s campaign promises. Today’s order mandates a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. Environmental groups have already pledged to challenge the order in court. Many of the Obama administration’s climate change programs also faced court challenges from states critical of over-regulation. “That is what this is all about: bringing back our jobs, bringing back our dreams and making America wealthy again,” Trump told an audience that included coal miners at a ceremony at the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters. The White House has not decided whether to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.