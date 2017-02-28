Trump finds his presidential voice

WASHINGTON—The opening lines of President Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress made clear that it would not be an ordinary speech.

“Tonight, as we mark the conclusion of Black History Month, we’re reminded of our nation’s path toward civil rights and the work that still remains to be done,” he said, eliciting an immediate standing ovation from both sides of the aisle. “While we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate in all of its ugly forms.”

Trump went on to deliver his best speech to date. He scrapped attacks on the media and the darker tones of his inaugural address in favor of an optimistic message that drew comparison to former Presidents Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy on social media.

“I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength,” Trump said. “A new chapter of American greatness is now beginning.”

The president’s speech featured ample red meat for Republicans, but he also reached out to Democrats in both tone and policy—including calls for immigration reform, paid family leave, and support for NATO.

“Everything that is broken in our country can be fixed,” Trump said. “Democrats and Republicans should get together and unite for the good of the country, and for the good of the American people.”

Trump spent the first half of his hour-long speech recounting the campaign promises he has kept during his first 40 days in office, such as nominating conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. He then outlined a list of policy priorities, including a $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reform, and an education bill that funds school choice for disadvantaged youth.

Trump remained mostly light on details, but the speech was still a lifeline for Republicans trying to break Capitol Hill gridlock—in some cases within the party. On Monday, five prominent GOP lawmakers, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, and Rand Paul of Kentucky, announced opposition to a leaked White House plan to replace Obamacare, but Trump’s remarks provided an opportunity for the party to rally around broad principles to repeal and replace the law.

The president cited his plans to cut agency fat and foreign aid in order to boost military spending by $54 billion. The proposal drew cheers from Republicans, but defense hawks have said the increase isn’t enough to rebuild the military. And fiscal critics say the plans to pay for it are insufficient: The entire economic and military assistance budget totals only $42.4 billion—about 1 percent of the fiscal 2017 budget—meaning much of the savings would have to come from elsewhere.

“I am very concerned by reports of deep cuts that could damage efforts to combat terrorism, save lives, and create opportunities for American workers,” said Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who cited State Department reductions as problematic. “The committee will thoroughly review the administration’s foreign affairs budget request when it’s made available to Congress.”

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, plans to release a full “budget blueprint” on March 16, but Republicans are already emphasizing it is only a request and that Congress will exercise its power of the purse.

While it’s currently possible to balance the budget with cuts in discretionary spending, that won’t be the case in a decade, when nondiscretionary spending—including Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security—is on track to consume all federal revenue. Nearly every Republican agrees that reforming the big entitlements is the only path to preserving them and reigning in spending.

“President Trump should embrace that cause,” Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., a member of the House Budget Committee, wrote in a New York Times column.

Trump made no mention of entitlement reform on Tuesday night—or balancing the federal budget.

The president also didn’t reference Russia, but he did vow to defeat “radical Islamic terrorism,” a phrase some thought he would not use after new National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster advised against it last week. Trump pledged to work with friends and allies, including in the Muslim world, and brought the chamber to a 2-minute-long standing ovation when he recognized the widow of William “Ryan” Owens, a U.S. Navy SEAL killed in Yemen on Jan. 29.

“Donald Trump did indeed become presidential tonight, and I think we’ll see that reflected in a higher approval rating,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told CNN. “It was an inspirational speech.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called it a “home run.”

Democrats openly disagreed with Trump several times during his address: snickering when he pledged to “drain the swamp” in Washington and audibly gasping when he announced the Department of Homeland Security would create an office to assist victims of illegal immigrant violence.

In the Democratic response, former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear blasted Trump for selecting a Cabinet of “billionaires and Wall Street insiders” and for trying to repeal Obamacare: “You and your Republican allies in Congress seem determined to rip affordable health insurance away from millions of Americans who most need it.”