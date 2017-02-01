Trump fails to reach healthcare deal with conservatives

Conservative House members said they have not reached a deal on the GOP’s healthcare law after a meeting with President Donald Trump. Two dozen or so members of the House Freedom Caucus oppose the legislation, saying it does not go far enough to repeal Obamacare. The bill would retain some of the most popular provisions of the Affordable Care Act such as allowing young adults to remain beneficiaries of their parents’ insurance. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the Freedom Caucus, emerged from a meeting at the White House today and told reporters, “No deal.” Because some moderate Republicans also oppose the bill, House leaders might have to postpone a vote scheduled for later today to give themselves more time to rally support.

