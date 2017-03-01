Trump battles Freedom Caucus on Twitter

President Donald Trump lambasted conservative members of his own party today, vowing to fight them in the 2018 elections if they didn’t support his agenda. “The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!” Trump tweeted. The House Freedom Caucus comprises about 40 Republican members of Congress who opposed the GOP leadership’s healthcare act because it did not completely repeal Obamacare. Several of the caucus members fired back at Trump today. “It didn’t take long for the swamp to drain @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich. “No shame, Mr. President. Almost everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.