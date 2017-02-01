Tillerson says military action against North Korea 'an option'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said today the United States is changing its stance towards North Korea. “Let me be very clear: the policy of strategic patience has ended,” Tillerson said after a visit to the militarized border between the Koreas. When asked about the possibility of pre-emptive military action by the United States, Tillerson said “that option is on the table.” He also rejected the idea of resuming negotiations with the communist nation until it gives up its weapons of mass destruction. North Korea conducted two nuclear test explosions and 24 ballistic missile tests last year, and last week fired four missiles into seas off the coast of Japan. Also today, President Donald Trump posted a tweet condemning North Korean actions and Chinese efforts to use diplomacy to avoid a conflict.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.