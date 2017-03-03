The LGBT movement’s alternate reality
by Nick Eicher
Posted on Friday, March 3, 2017, at 11:34 am
Each week, The World and Everything in It features a “Culture Friday” segment, in which Executive Producer Nick Eicher discusses the latest cultural news with John Stonestreet, president of the Chuck Colson Center for Christian Worldview. Here is a summary of this week’s conversation.
A steady drumbeat of LGBT-related news made headlines this past week: A Texas girls high-school wrestling champion identified as a boy; Disney included an “exclusively gay moment” in its upcoming remake of Beauty and the Beast; and Canada’s highest court agreed to hear the case of a Christian college that requires students to refrain from all sexual activity outside of traditional marriage.
“The LGBT movement feels quite comfortable and has been quite successful in basically inserting itself in nearly every debate, every aspect, every arena of culture,” John Stonestreet said this week. He pointed to the panic LGBT Americans have expressed since President Donald Trump took office.
“When you look at it, he hasn’t said anything less than affirming to the LGBT movement from the very beginning. And he hasn’t signed any religious freedom bill,” Stonestreet said. “And you’re kind of like, how is this about you? He hasn’t even mentioned you.”
The LGBT movement’s alternate vision of reality drives its prevalence in media and culture, Stonestreet said.
“The fact that this girls high-school wrestling champion out of Texas made national news—it’s just amazing what counts as news on this,” Stonestreet said. “The headline really should be that a girl who had an unfair advantage with hormone therapy was still allowed to compete because of a politically correct issue.” He noted that the LGBT agenda has moved from redefining morality to redefining reality.
“It’s not just morality,” Stonestreet said. “It’s identity, and it’s the nature of the cosmos itself.”
Comments
HansPosted: Fri, 03/03/2017 12:15 pm
What is strange about the case in Texas is that if the LGBT movement had gotten their way on this issue, the wrestler in question would have been competing against the boys since he identifies as a boy, and the competition would have been much more challenging. As it is, the conservatives won out, and people have to compete according to their biological sex. This meant that this athlete was competing against girls even though he identifies as a male. The reason that he was not excluded from competition was because the hormone treatment he received was prescribed by his doctor, and the rules of the sport allow people to take the hormones when they prescribed by a doctor, even if it does potentially give some advantage.
My Two CentsPosted: Fri, 03/03/2017 03:04 pm
You are correct.
My Two CentsPosted: Fri, 03/03/2017 03:03 pm
Living in Texas, I am watching this wrestler along with the state legislature debating our own bathroom bill. This girl-who-thinks-he's-a-boy wanted to wrestle on the boys' team, but state rules regulating play and activities has ruled that a student must compete in the sport with the gender they are BORN with. So, this case is the fault of a government ruling. Now, if the state rules in a similar fashion which bathroom a person uses, we will have bearded men coming into the women's restroom, because they are law-abiding citizens and were born a woman.
I wonder where all these transgendered people went to the bathroom prior to all this hullaballoo. And, who is going to stand guard at the bathroom doors and check birth certificates? I don't normally carry mine with me, and I suspect most people don't.