The LGBT movement’s alternate reality

Each week, The World and Everything in It features a “Culture Friday” segment, in which Executive Producer Nick Eicher discusses the latest cultural news with John Stonestreet, president of the Chuck Colson Center for Christian Worldview. Here is a summary of this week’s conversation.

A steady drumbeat of LGBT-related news made headlines this past week: A Texas girls high-school wrestling champion identified as a boy; Disney included an “exclusively gay moment” in its upcoming remake of Beauty and the Beast; and Canada’s highest court agreed to hear the case of a Christian college that requires students to refrain from all sexual activity outside of traditional marriage.

“The LGBT movement feels quite comfortable and has been quite successful in basically inserting itself in nearly every debate, every aspect, every arena of culture,” John Stonestreet said this week. He pointed to the panic LGBT Americans have expressed since President Donald Trump took office.

“When you look at it, he hasn’t said anything less than affirming to the LGBT movement from the very beginning. And he hasn’t signed any religious freedom bill,” Stonestreet said. “And you’re kind of like, how is this about you? He hasn’t even mentioned you.”

The LGBT movement’s alternate vision of reality drives its prevalence in media and culture, Stonestreet said.

“The fact that this girls high-school wrestling champion out of Texas made national news—it’s just amazing what counts as news on this,” Stonestreet said. “The headline really should be that a girl who had an unfair advantage with hormone therapy was still allowed to compete because of a politically correct issue.” He noted that the LGBT agenda has moved from redefining morality to redefining reality.

“It’s not just morality,” Stonestreet said. “It’s identity, and it’s the nature of the cosmos itself.”

Listen to “Culture Friday” on the March 3, 2017, edition of The World and Everything in It.