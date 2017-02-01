Terror attack stopped in Belgium

Belgian authorities thwarted a potential terror attack today in Antwerp by stopping a man who drove through a busy shopping area, forcing pedestrians to jump out of the way. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mohamed R. of France, had knives, a shotgun, and a gas can in his vehicle. French President François Hollande compared the incident to the attack in London that that left three people dead Wednesday, saying the Frenchman was “trying to kill people or create a dramatic event.” The suspect is in custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.