TCM host Robert Osborne dies

Robert Osborne, the host of Turner Classic Movies (TCM), has died. He was 84. Osborne began his career as an actor and was a columnist for The Hollywood Reporter. He was the on-air host of the classic movie network from its inception in 1994. For TCM viewers, Osborne was a constant and calming presence, introducing films with bits of history and trivia and interviewing stars about their favorite old films. Jennifer Dorian, general manager of TCM, announced Osborne’s death today. A publicist for the network said he passed away in New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.