Taking the narrow path

Li Xiaolan, 36, also felt enormous pressure from her parents to get married starting at age 22. She says in one year (2007) her parents set her up with upward of 100 potential suitors, none of whom interested her. Yet once she professed Christ in 2011, her parents switched their complaints from her single status to her newfound faith.

The soft-spoken Li said her entire personality changed when she accepted Christ. Before, in her sales job, she had never had the courage to say “no” to her boss, even when she knew he was asking her to do something immoral. Moreover, she often didn’t even know right from wrong.

But after professing faith and studying the Bible, she started to speak out boldly at work, refusing to cook the books. She even performed a skit about the gospel story for her co-workers, something she would never have done before.

Her truth-telling faced the test in 2015 when her boss placed her on a project that involved shady dealings with a supermarket chain. She refused to condone the behavior, and her company responded by cutting her pay. The supermarket also refused to place her product on the floor, so she personally had to move the product from the storage to the shelf. After four months, she quit. When she interviewed for a new job, she was up-front that she wouldn’t engage in such practices.

Word spread that she had become a Christian, and the topic often came up with clients. They often asked a lot of questions, and Li would eagerly evangelize. When she couldn’t answer their theological questions, she’d go home and study the Bible or talk to church leaders, which helped her own spiritual growth.

Li says she wants her life to reveal her reliance on the Lord: Rather than flashing brand names or the latest tech gadget as her peers do, she wants to live a simple life, perhaps teaching left-behind children in rural areas or as a stay-at-home mom. Although China’s current policy allows only two children per family, Li hopes to one day have at least three children.