Syria boots ISIS from Palmyra; U.S. takes out al-Qaeda leader

The Syrian military today regained control of the historic town of Palmyra, which has changed hands three times between the government and Islamic State (ISIS) in the past 12 months. The SANA news agency reported army units were chasing out ISIS fighters holed up inside the ancient town. In Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, the United States made gains in its campaign against terrorism by killing al-Qaeda leader Abu al-Khayr al-Masri in an airstrike Sunday. Al-Masri was a general deputy to Ayman al-Zawahiri, who replaced Osama bin Laden after he was killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan in 2011.

