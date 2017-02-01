States sue to block new immigration order

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who won a federal injunction against President Donald Trump’s first immigration executive order, said today he would sue to block the latest version of the travel ban. Though the White House changed the ban to try to quell the court’s concerns, Ferguson said the courts should decide whether the revised order is different enough from the first. Attorneys general from Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, and Minnesota said they would join the lawsuit, too. Hawaii filed its own suit against the ban Wednesday.