Standoff ends on the Las Vegas Strip

A standoff with a gunman on the Las Vegas Strip this afternoon ended when the suspect surrendered peacefully, police said. The incident began after a shooting was reported near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino. One person died and one was injured, a hospital spokeswoman said. The gunman barricaded himself in a bus, forcing a partial closure of the busy casino-lined boulevard. Police have not released the motive for the shooting or any information about the shooter.

