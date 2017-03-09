Spray paint paradise

The downside, SEAZR says, is that “it only takes them a second to destroy what someone else worked on for over an hour.” Some neighbors don’t like the paint fumes, steady stream of visitors, or traffic. Parking has become a pain, and the privately owned site doesn’t have bathrooms. Landowner Victor Ayad told the website Tribeza that he’d spent more than $1 million on property taxes, insurance, and interest over the past six years—a cost he was willing to bear to preserve “one of the last vestiges to when Austin was a hippie college town.”

But Castle Hill real estate is becoming more valuable year by year, and with Austin booming and Graffiti Park’s popularity outgrowing its small area, the HOPE Outdoor Gallery is looking for a new home.

—Mark Hanson and Douglas Flanders are graduates of the World Journalism Institute mid-career course

‘The visible gospel’

Sixteen years ago when Paul and Robin Pennington began Hope for Orphans they had a simple goal: “Engage the local church to understand the need to care for orphans.” From their own experience with adoption they knew that “millions of kids around the world and in foster care needed a family.” As the message spread through church conferences, they became convinced that when Christians love fatherless children, it’s a picture of the gospel—“the visible gospel,” Paul Pennington says, quoting a John Piper phrase.

Flash forward 16 years and the Penningtons are still involved in orphan care, but their mission has evolved. Over banana muffins in their Austin-area kitchen, they described problems they didn’t anticipate back in 2001. Adoption is a calling, they say, like being a pastor or missionary: It’s not for everyone, and in some circles adoption has become “the thing to do” to prove you’re on the spiritual A-train. Robin Pennington says she’s talked to people who feel guilty if they don’t adopt—and that’s not the way it should be.