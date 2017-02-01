South Korea ousts impeached president

South Korea’s Constitutional Court removed impeached President Park Geun-hye from office Friday over a corruption scandal that has divided the nation. Park, 65, was the nation’s first female leader and daughter of former South Korean dictator Park Chung-hee. Korean lawmakers voted to impeach Park in December amid reports of extortion, abuse of power, and bribery. Today’s ruling allows for possible criminal proceedings against Park, the first democratically elected South Korean leader to be removed from office. Two people died and about 30 protesters and police were injured during demonstrations following the court’s unanimous ruling. The country has two months to hold elections to replace Park. South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is now acting president.

