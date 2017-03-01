Shakespeare-Music Albums

Twelfth Night & Richard III

Claire van Kampen & the Musicians of Shakespeare’s Globe

Anyone curious about the kind of music, incidental or otherwise, that the King’s Men’s audiences would’ve heard will relish this recording’s fidelity to history. In terms of its instrumentation, its source material, and its live ambience, the album lacks only the period’s visuals and smells to transport the listener back to pre-Enlightenment days, when women were banned from stage and bear baiting was cool. Equally appropriate, neither the singing nor the playing flirts with over-refinement or anything else that might’ve gone over the heads of the groundlings.