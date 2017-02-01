Severe weather, fires torment parts of the Midwest

More than 30 tornadoes were reported overnight in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois as a severe storm system pummeled the Midwest. In Oak Grove, Mo., a tornado damaged nearly 500 buildings and injured about a dozen people. Meanwhile, wildfires spread through other parts of Kansas, burning about 625 square miles and forcing thousands to evacuate. High winds and dry weather have put much of the Midwest at increased risk for fire. In the Texas panhandle Monday, three ranch hands died while trying to usher cows away from flames.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.