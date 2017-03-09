Scoring the ballyards

The two old ballparks, Boston’s Fenway (1912) and Chicago’s Wrigley (1914), have wonderfully cozy feels. Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with the Baltimore and Ohio warehouse behind right field, is an old new from 1992. Its architects deserve special honor for taking a chance: Ballparks for the previous three decades had emphasized modernist uniformity, with right field and left field foul lines the same length and a smoothly curved outfield fence, but Baltimore’s architects brought back unevenness complete with nooks and crannies.
My standard for spring training parks is different: They are usually stripped-down models without quirks, but maybe that’s changing. Ideally, the fields should be training devices for playing in the major leagues, so players who make their home-field debut will be like pilots flying their first jet after operating a simulator hundreds of times. That makes the new Red Sox ballpark in Fort Myers the best: It has the same dimensions as Fenway, including a Green Monster in left field. Spring training fields should also give a sense of what it takes to get to the majors by having fans reach the ballpark by walking past training fields: Salt River and Camelback in Phoenix are perfectly situated that way.
My perfect score on ballpark visits will soon end, though. Atlanta’s new $622 million ballpark ($392 million of it from taxpayers) hosts its first major league game on April 14.