Recent Christian novels

The Dog Who Was There
Ron Marasco
Travel with a scrappy little dog named Barley throughout first-century Jerusalem and see the world through his guileless eyes. Dog lovers will find Barley’s story both heartwarming and nerve-wracking as his well-being depends on the whims of humans. His journey sometimes includes hunger, homelessness, and peril. But like his various human masters, Barley comes under the influence of the Kind Man, a teacher from Galilee who brings a message of love and forgiveness as the ultimate Master of all.