Recent Christian novels

In Without Warning (Tyndale, 2017), the third and final installment in a political thriller series, Joel C. Rosenberg thrusts New York Times journalist J.B. Collins back to the front line in the war on terror. Although President Taylor won’t admit it, ISIS is gaining strength and proves it with multiple strikes on U.S. soil. When the fight becomes personal, Collins goes on the offensive, working with Israeli intelligence to find ISIS emir Abu Khalif and stop him once and for all. Amid the action, Collins wrestles with his doubts about faith and his need for a Savior. As usual, Rosenberg’s fast-paced plot paired with his extensive knowledge of the Middle East practically guarantees sleep loss for the reader of this can’t-put-down novel. —S.B.