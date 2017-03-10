 Skip to main content

Books

Recent Christian novels

Jocelyn Green(Handout)

Books

Recent Christian novels

by Sandy Barwick
March 10, 2017

The Mark of the King

Jocelyn Green

The brand on Julianne Chevalier’s shoulder marks her as a criminal of France. As part of the king’s plan to populate early 18th-century Louisiana, the law forces her to marry a fellow convict and sail across the Atlantic to New Orleans. Her only hope is to find her long-lost brother in the new colony. Life is harsh and dangerous in this undeveloped territory, but Julianne perseveres by clinging to God’s grace and the peace only He can provide in the midst of heartbreak and loss. The book provides a perfect mixture of action, suspense, and non-sappy romance.

The Dog Who Was There 

Ron Marasco

Travel with a scrappy little dog named Barley throughout first-century Jerusalem and see the world through his guileless eyes. Dog lovers will find Barley’s story both heartwarming and nerve-wracking as his well-being depends on the whims of humans. His journey sometimes includes hunger, homelessness, and peril. But like his various human masters, Barley comes under the influence of the Kind Man, a teacher from Galilee who brings a message of love and forgiveness as the ultimate Master of all.

Of Stillness and Storm 

Michèle Phoenix

Sam and Lauren take their preteen son Ryan to live as missionaries in Nepal. While Sam spends weeks away working in remote villages, Lauren tries desperately to be a dutiful spouse. This lifestyle takes a brutal toll on her as she’s left alone to cope with a rebellious child and daily difficulties in a foreign country. Meanwhile, her reconnection through Facebook with a childhood friend creates further turmoil in their lives. This novel juxtaposes sometimes dueling desires—fulfilling a ministry and meeting family needs—and shows the difficulty in striking a true course between them.

The Pattern Artist 

Nancy Moser

English housemaid Annie Wood hopes to be promoted, but during a trip to America she decides her station in life won’t improve unless she takes drastic measures. On her own in 1911 New York City, the plucky girl gets a job in Macy’s sewing department. Her dress-designing talent soon lands her a better position as a pattern artist with Butterick. Concurrently, she gains the attention of a suitor and some wealthy patrons. After many seemingly unfortunate twists of fate, Annie finally sees God’s perfect design for her. A well-woven story full of rich details about the early clothing industry.

 Afterword

Handout

Joel C. Rosenberg (Handout)

In Without Warning (Tyndale, 2017), the third and final installment in a political thriller series, Joel C. Rosenberg thrusts New York Times journalist J.B. Collins back to the front line in the war on terror. Although President Taylor won’t admit it, ISIS is gaining strength and proves it with multiple strikes on U.S. soil. When the fight becomes personal, Collins goes on the offensive, working with Israeli intelligence to find ISIS emir Abu Khalif and stop him once and for all. Amid the action, Collins wrestles with his doubts about faith and his need for a Savior. As usual, Rosenberg’s fast-paced plot paired with his extensive knowledge of the Middle East practically guarantees sleep loss for the reader of this can’t-put-down novel. —S.B.