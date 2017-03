‘Don’t think it’s going to be at the bar. … Maybe some grilling in the backyard with a beer or two.’

Ian Grillot on spending time with his new “best friend” Alok Madasani. Grillot intervened on Feb. 22 when a man at a bar in Olathe, Kan., shot Madasani and another Indian man, the assailant telling them to “get out of my country.” Grillot was shot in the chest but is recovering along with Madasani. The other man, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, died.