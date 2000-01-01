Quick Takes

One-day wonder

All Allen Cochran needed to do was show up to court for one more day. The 49-year-old Virginia man sat through a day of proceedings on March 2 during his trial for a November 2015 theft of $33 worth of cheddar from a Food Lion in Norfolk, Va. On March 3, the jury found Cochran not guilty, but Cochran failed to appear for the verdict. When court officials couldn’t locate the man, the jury slapped him with a conviction on a charge of failing to appear for a court hearing. Later in the day, the jury assigned Cochran a five-year sentence for the violation.