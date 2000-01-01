Stepping out
Kick up your heels, Henryetta. The small Oklahoma town (population 5,765) deep in the heart of the Bible Belt has finally lifted a 40-year-old ban on public dancing within 500 feet of a church. The issue came before the City Council after town residents scolded Joni Insabella for planning a Valentine’s Day dance at her business (see Quick Takes, March 4, 2017). “We weren’t having alcohol or anything. We just wanted it to be fun for the community,” said Insabella, who ended up canceling the event. When news spread, the town’s mayor claimed to have never heard of the seldom-enforced ban. Neither had the City Council, which on Feb. 21 voted unanimously to repeal the ban.