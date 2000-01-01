Quick Takes

Snow falls

Adrian Solano of Venezuela managed entry into the qualifying round of the Nordic World Ski Championships in Lahti, Finland, which began Feb. 22, only to gain the twitter label “world’s worst skier.” After nearly falling at the starting gate, Solano wobbled through his start, took a tumble around one of the first curves, and repeatedly fell before running out of time only about a third of the way through the course. The problem: Solano had trained for the event but never on actual snow in his tropical South American home country. He had instead trained using skis with wheels on them. Solano remained upbeat after the race: “Maybe I have fallen many times, but what really counts is that I will always continue to rise.”