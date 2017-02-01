President Trump feels ‘somewhat’ vindicated after Nunes’ statements on surveillance

President Donald Trump says he feels “somewhat” vindicated by statements made by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., on the legal and incidental surveillance of the president and Trump transition officials. Nunes briefed the president this afternoon after he had earlier in the day announced, “On numerous occasions, the intelligence community did collect information on American citizens involved in the Trump transition team.” When asked whether Trump himself was recorded, Nunes said, “It’s possible. We won’t know until we get the information and get to the bottom of it.” Trump, who has claimed that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower in New York last year, said, “I very much appreciated the fact that they found what they found.” But FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers said Monday that there was no evidence to back up Trump’s assertions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.