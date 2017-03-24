Power painkiller

IBM scientists were able to create a magnet out of a single atom of the element holmium. Applying an electric current to the atom, the researchers could vary its polarity in two directions, allowing it to represent a single bit of binary data: a 1 or a 0. By comparison, today’s hard drives need about 100,000 atoms to store one bit.
The process, still in the early research stages, requires the use of a scanning tunneling microscope that can manipulate individual atoms in a vacuum. IBM scientists believe a storage mechanism based on this technology could hold 35 million songs on a disk the size of a credit card. —M.C.
On the fast track
The high-speed train concept known as Hyperloop is moving closer to reality. In March Los Angeles startup Hyperloop One unveiled photos of its full-scale test track under construction near Las Vegas. Hyperloop is a transportation system in which powerful electromagnets propel pods containing passengers or cargo through airless tubes at speeds of nearly 760 miles per hour. The 1,600-foot test track, composed of cylindrical sections 11 feet in diameter, will eventually reach a length of nearly 2 miles. Hyperloop One hopes to demonstrate a full-scale Hyperloop prototype later this year. The company has proposed a Hyperloop connection between Abu Dhabi and Dubai that it claims would reduce a two-hour drive time to just 12 minutes. —M.C