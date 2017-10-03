Planned Parenthood proves its commitment to abortion

Each week, The World and Everything in It features a “Culture Friday” segment, in which Executive Producer Nick Eicher discusses the latest cultural news with John Stonestreet, president of the Chuck Colson Center for Christian Worldview. Here is a summary of this week’s conversation.

With the introduction of the Republican replacement bill for Obamacare, Planned Parenthood faces another threat to its lucrative government payouts. The bill would redirect Planned Parenthood’s money to healthcare providers that do not perform abortions.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported President Donald Trump had “proposed preserving federal payments” to Planned Parenthood if it stopped doing abortion. Planned Parenthood rejected the offer, proving how important abortion is to its business, John Stonestreet said.

“It’s exposing the fact that Planned Parenthood doesn’t just do abortions, Planned Parenthood is deeply committed to abortion both ideologically and, I think, more financially,” Stonestreet said. “Even with an increased government contract, they still can’t make up the money that they would make performing abortions, not to mention the fundraising they’re able to do by telling people they do abortions.”

Stonestreet made the analogy that getting Planned Parenthood to stop aborting babies would be as significant as telling McDonald’s to stop selling hamburgers.

“There’s a systemic addiction to abortion within Planned Parenthood … in terms of population control, targeting minority neighborhoods and all the other parts of this ideological framework grounded in a eugenics vision of white superiority that now has been played out in neighborhood after neighborhood across America,” he said.

